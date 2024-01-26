Citigroup Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $104.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.