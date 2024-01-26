Citigroup Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $104.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
