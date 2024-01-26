Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.