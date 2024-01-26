Citigroup Raises Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $21.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIPS. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

VIPS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 2,196,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

