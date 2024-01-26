Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Visa stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

