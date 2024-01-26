CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.44. CleanSpark shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 4,159,913 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Trading Up 9.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

