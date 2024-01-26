Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

