Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after buying an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.