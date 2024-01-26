CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.41. 1,933,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,059. CommScope has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $511.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Articles

