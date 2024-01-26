Comparing Talphera (TLPH) & Its Peers

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is one of 991 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Talphera to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Talphera has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talphera’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talphera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talphera N/A -81.54% -46.02% Talphera Competitors -1,982.85% -188.21% -30.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talphera $1.77 million $47.76 million -0.47 Talphera Competitors $1.76 billion $224.89 million -2.83

This table compares Talphera and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talphera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Talphera. Talphera is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Talphera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Talphera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Talphera and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talphera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Talphera Competitors 5868 17642 42464 864 2.57

Talphera currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.00%. Given Talphera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talphera is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Talphera rivals beat Talphera on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including COVID-19, disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe. The company was formerly known as AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Talphera, Inc. in January 2024. Talphera, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

