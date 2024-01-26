Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.07.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.