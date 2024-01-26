CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head-To-Head Survey

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GigCapital5 and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 5 0 2.83

CONMED has a consensus target price of $126.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.08%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.05 billion 2.71 -$80.58 million $1.85 49.74

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% CONMED 4.96% 11.46% 3.80%

Summary

CONMED beats GigCapital5 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

