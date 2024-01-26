Contrasting GlucoTrack (GCTK) and Its Rivals

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GlucoTrack to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GlucoTrack and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1467 4088 8207 212 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given GlucoTrack’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -734.41% -379.68% -31.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GlucoTrack and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.61 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.15 billion $54.65 million -9.15

GlucoTrack’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GlucoTrack competitors beat GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

