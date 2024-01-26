Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.81. 997,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,475,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

