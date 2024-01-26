Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 92,245 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,245 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,152,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,283 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,126 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,165,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,416,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,113,000 after purchasing an additional 507,305 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 492,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

