Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 490 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.37.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

NSC traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,771. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

