Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 80,811 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,811 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

CNQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.