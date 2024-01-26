Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,076 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $34,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $55.51. 4,136,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

