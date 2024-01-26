Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.49 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 30.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,338. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.47 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

