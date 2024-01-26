Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

