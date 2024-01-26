Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $26.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,271 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 10.75% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,517 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 56,082 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

