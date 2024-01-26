Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14,643.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

