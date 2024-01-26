Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,874. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

