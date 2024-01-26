Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 106,153 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,153 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $31,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 953.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.60. 10,134,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

