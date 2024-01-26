Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 46,138 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $33,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $14,688,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,386,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,365,000 after buying an additional 545,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 1,886,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

