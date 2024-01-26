Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 49,316 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.08. 199,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

