Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.01. 289,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $296.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.