Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 345,226 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.