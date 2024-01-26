Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,182 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 390,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

