Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Critical Survey

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.44 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$277.42 million ($4.89) -8.67

Profitability

SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cortexyme and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -63.82% -55.85%

Volatility and Risk

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Cortexyme beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

