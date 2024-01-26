CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $85.09. 1,299,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

