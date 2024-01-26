Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,256. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

