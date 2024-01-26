Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 3,500 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 69,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.