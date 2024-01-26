Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Stock Price Up 5%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 685,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,320,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Get Coursera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,428.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,990 shares of company stock worth $23,305,899 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.