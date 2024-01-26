Critical Analysis: HireRight (NYSE:HRT) versus Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) and HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and HireRight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 9.06% 19.82% 12.20% HireRight N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruit and HireRight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $25.39 billion 2.46 $2.00 billion $1.40 27.75 HireRight $731.20 million 0.05 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -50.52

Risk & Volatility

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Recruit has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireRight has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recruit and HireRight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43

HireRight has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given HireRight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HireRight is more favorable than Recruit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Recruit beats HireRight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

