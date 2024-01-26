Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,362. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

