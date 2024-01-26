CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the December 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,628.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $69.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

