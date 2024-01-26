Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Cutera Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,371,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 100,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,677,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cutera has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

