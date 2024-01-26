D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.53. 3,806,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,043. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

