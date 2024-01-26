D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $170.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.53. 3,806,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,043. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

