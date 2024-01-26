Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.87.

DDOG opened at $122.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,018.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $136.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,989 shares of company stock valued at $82,630,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

