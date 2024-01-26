Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 69,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 68,745 shares.The stock last traded at $36.23 and had previously closed at $36.22.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $533.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

