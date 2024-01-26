DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 532,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.