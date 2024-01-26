Desjardins Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$57.50 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.33.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.69. 844,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,422. BCE has a 1 year low of C$49.57 and a 1 year high of C$65.66. The company has a market cap of C$49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.38.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1866818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

