Desjardins Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$57.50 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Price Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1866818 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.