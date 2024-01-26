Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,692,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,696,602. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 1,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

