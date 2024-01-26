Diane Kurtzman Sells 3,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.43. 1,337,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,352. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

