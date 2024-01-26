Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.67. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 44,709,631 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.