Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 458,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $706.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

