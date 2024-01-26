Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dogness (International) by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 273,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

