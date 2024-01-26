Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,498,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,159,000 after purchasing an additional 635,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

