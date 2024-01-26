Dora Factory (new) Price Reaches $0.17 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $92.95 million and approximately $550,597.83 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.18151039 USD and is up 12.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $429,174.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

